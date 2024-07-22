Google to not allow low-quality Android apps on Play Store from Aug: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google has revised its minimum quality requirements for Android apps and will not allow those that do not meet requirement on Play Store from August 31

Photo: Bloomberg
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Google has stringent rules for scrutinising Android apps before they make their way to Play Store but now Google is making the vetting process even more strict. The US-based software giant has revised its minimum quality requirements for Android apps and will not allow those that do not meet requirements on Play Store from August 31. Further, it could remove such Android apps from Play Store, too.

According to its revised “Spam and Minimum Functionality” policy, "Apps that crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience are not allowed on Google Play."

Apps with limited functionality and content such as text only or single wallpaper apps or with broken functionality such as those that do not install or those that install but do not load will no longer be allowed on Play Store starting August 31.

Google Play Store already blocks apps that are unresponsive, crash, freeze, do not install or function abnormally. Google has said that it is updating the policy to “ensure apps meet uplifted standards for the Play catalogue and engage users through quality functionality and content user experiences.”

According to Google Security Blog, around 2.28 million apps were blocked from service in 2023 for violating policies and putting users' security at risk. Moreover, around 200,000 app submissions were rejected. Google has also said that it has banned 333,000 "bad" Google play accounts in 2023 for policy violations and suspicion of fraud and malware.

Developers have time till the policy becomes effective to make sure that their apps comply with the quality standard of Play Store. This step is also being seen as a way for Google to make Android more secure and similar to Apple App Store when it comes to policies regarding apps.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

