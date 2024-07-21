Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Algo Rhythm: 85% respondents 'somewhat familiar' with AI, shows data

As many as 67 per cent respondents expect to use the technology in two to five years

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) is making headlines but it has some miles to go before becoming widely popular. More than nine out of 10 people globally say they are somewhat familiar with AI but only five have used it for work or other purposes, according to a survey by Elsevier.

It polled 3,000 people working in research and health care. About 22 per cent of respondents in India said they use AI in their professions, compared to 39 per cent in China and 30 per cent in the United States. As many as 67 per cent respondents expect to use the technology in two to five years.


First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

