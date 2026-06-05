Govt's cybersecurity efforts get Anthropic's Claude Mythos boost

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), and the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) of the Department of Telecommunications are among a handful of government agencies that are likely to have been provided limited access to Claude Mythos, according to sources. The access to the AI model, initially for testing and later for full-scale deployment, will help identify vulnerabilities in the critical digital infrastructure of the central and state governments, the sources said.