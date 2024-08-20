Honor Magic V3 foldable set to launch globally on Sept 5: What to expect

China’s smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will launch the Magic V3 book-style foldable smartphone at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) exhibition in Berlin, Germany, on September 5. The global launch was announced by Honor Global in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Introduced in China last month, the Honor Magic V3 is touted by the company as one of the slimmest foldable smartphones on the market. The device is 9.2mm thick when folded and measures 4.35mm in unfolded state. Alongside the Magic V3, Honor also launched the more affordable Magic Vs3, a book-style foldable smartphone, in China. However, it remains unclear whether the Magic Vs3 will also be available in the global market.

Honor Magic V3: Specifications

According to Honor’s website in China, the Magic V3 features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2376x1060. The primary foldable display is a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2344x2156. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage in China. It also includes a 5150mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In the imaging department, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 40MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP periscopic telephoto camera. Both the internal and external displays feature identical 20MP cameras.

Honor Magic V3: Expected specifications