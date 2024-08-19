Tech wrap Aug 19: Fortnite, Instagram, Google Maps for WearOS, and more

Fortnite returns on Android via Epic Games Store Epic Games, the American video game developer behind titles like Fortnite and Fall Guys, has announced that its Games Store is now available globally on Android. With the launch of its own app store, Epic Games brings titles like Fortnite back to mobile platforms. The Epic Games Store can be sideloaded on Android devices from the official Epic website as it is not available on Google Play Store. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares Instagram is working on a change to users' feeds, potentially replacing the squares in the profile grid with vertical rectangles. This change is currently in the testing phase and has been noticed by some users. The redesign might be welcomed by those who focus on creating reels and stories, as it would eliminate the need to crop content before posting.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature to enhance user protection by blocking messages from unknown contacts. Called “Block messages from unknown accounts”, the feature is expected to block messages from contacts not saved in the users’ phone.

Google Maps is now available in offline mode on select Wear OS-powered smartwatches, allowing users to store map data on-device for navigation services without needing an internet connection. Offline support for Google Maps on Wear OS is now rolling out in the public beta version.

Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 10 alongside the iPhone 16 series in September. The next-generation Apple Watch series is anticipated to bring a range of changes and improvements, including bigger displays, new chips, and possibly new health sensors.

Timi Games, a video game developer owned by China’s Tencent, has collaborated with Xbox Game Studios to create a mobile version of the classic video game Age of Empires. Named Age of Empires Mobile, the game will be available on both Android and iOS platforms starting October 17, announced Timi Games. The game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and for pre-orders on the Apple App Store.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 16 series with a new colour option. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be offered in a new bronze colour, likely to be called “Desert Titanium.” This new colour is expected to replace the existing “Blue Titanium” colour that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro line.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two models in the AirPods line this year. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may introduce two AirPods models to replace both the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2

The Vivo V40 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It boasts a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss and offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) camera features for editing and enhancing images.

Nothing has been on a roll lately, consistently launching new smartphones. The latest from the UK-based consumer technology brand, the Phone 2a Plus, seems to serve as a bridge between its mid-range Phone 2a and flagship Phone 2. Contrary to what one might expect from a “Plus” model, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus does not feature a larger display than its predecessor, which already boasts a generous screen size. Instead, the new model focuses on performance, camera quality, charging capabilities, and more.