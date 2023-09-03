How plant sensors are improving Indian agriculture, checking waste

Think of sensors and images of electronic and mechanical items that appear in mind. Now, the revolution in agriculture technology (agritech) has made sensors popular for monitoring crops and plants.

An increasing number of farmers in India and other large economies are using plant sensors to improve yield and productivity. There are several types of sensors that can be deployed. Each has a specific role and creates valuable data for farmers.



Leading the pack are sensors that track humidity and moisture. Typically, such sensors are part of an irrigation management system in a large farm where crops may require varying amounts of water. The advantage is that these sensors can manage irrigation in a way that water is used according to need.

Wearable plant sensors are the latest evolution in the field. “Wearable plant sensors promise to improve plant health and increase agricultural productivity. These sensors are small, non-invasive devices that can be attached to crop plants for continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, moisture and nutrient levels,” says a World Economic Forum report. “Data from plant sensors can optimise yields, reduce water, fertiliser and pesticide use, and detect early signs of disease.”



The report says that companies like Growvera and Phytech have developed micro-sized needle sensors that are inserted in a plant’s leaves or stems to measure electrical resistance. The data is transmitted wirelessly to a computer or mobile device and analysed to understand plant health. The data allows farmers to monitor crops in real time and make precise interventions.

A report in Nature, the science journal, says that nanobiotechnology is being used to improve the effectiveness of plant sensors. “Nanomaterials are allowing the translation of plant chemical signals into digital information that can be monitored by standoff electronic devices. Nanomaterial-mediated delivery of genetically encoded sensors can act as tools for research and development of smart plant sensors,” the report says. Molecules that signal plant health can be tracked by sensors which measure response to micro-environment conditions. If a farm has several rows of tomato crop, wearable sensors can offer precise information about each of them.



Light sensors also play a key role in managing plant health, especially in greenhouses. These sensors allow operators to adjust light based on the health of plants.

Optical sensors check soil health, allowing farmers to distribute nutrients in a manner that suits crop needs in different parts of their lands.



The agricultural sensor market is worth $1.80 billion and is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2028, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, a consultancy firm. “Increasing demand for agricultural production, changing technology practices, and increasing intensification, including precision agriculture, low-till management, and advanced technology, are a few factors driving the agricultural sensors market,” the report says.

Many large farms are using automated stations to monitor weather conditions using satellite data. The Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to launch satellites to support agritech in the country. For cash crops like fruits and flowers, sensors are needed to manage greenhouses. Indoor and controlled-agriculture farms are investing in new technologies and harnessing artificial intelligence for information.