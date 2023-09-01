Motorola G84 5G to launch in India today, check price, specifications, more

Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone Moto G84 5G in India today, September 1, 2023. The company is trying to establish a strong presence in the affordable mid-range segment. After G84 5G, the company is expected to launch the Moto G54 5G on September 6.

The Moto G84 5G is priced under Rs 20,000, which is primarily designed for young customers and is equipped with a 33W charger, 256GB storage, and 50MP OIS-enabled camera.

Moto G84 5G: Specifications The Moto G84 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The pOLED panel is not much different from the AMOLED panel that comes under the Rs 30K segment. However, there is a slight difference in the composition, which is tough to see with the naked eye.

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device comes with a 50MP OIS camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Unlike other devices under the same price range, the Moto G84 misses a macro or depth camera. However, the second camera carries macro photos, and for selfies, there's a 16 MP front camera as well.

The Moto G84 has 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device is provided with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone comes in three different colour variants, such as Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta.

The new Motorola smartphone will ship with Android 13, but the device comes with Android 14 update and security support software for three years.

What is the price of Motorola's Moto G84 5G?

The Moto G84 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, Rs 18,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Rs 19,999 will be listed for 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage.

Which are the prime competitors of Moto G84 5G?

The competitors for Moto G84 5G smartphone are Redmi Note 12, iQOO Z7 Pro, Galaxy M34, and Realme 11 Pro, among others.