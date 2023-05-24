Home / Technology / Gadgets / LG announces 2023 OLED TV series with top-end model priced at Rs 75,00,000

In addition to televisions, LG also introduced the LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE (a lifestyle TV) and OLED Flex (a gaming-centric flexible screen that can bend at 20 different levels of curves)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker LG on Wednesday announced in India its 2023 OLED TV series, which brings 21 new models with screen size ranging from 42-inch to 97-inch. Price for the entry-level model (OLED42C3) starts at Rs 119,990, and it goes up to Rs 75,00,000 for the top-end rollable TV model. Other models in the series include 8K OLED Z3 series, OLED evo Gallery edition G3 Series, OLED evo C3 series, OLED B3 and A3 series TVs. In addition to televisions, LG also introduced the LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE (a lifestyle TV) and OLED Flex (a gaming-centric flexible screen that can bend at 20 different levels of curves).

"Our latest line-up showcases our unwavering commitment to providing a distinctive user experience and reimagining the concept of home entertainment for our valued consumers. By introducing innovative features and expanding our OLED TV portfolio to cater to diverse consumer segments, we are reaffirming LGs position as a leader in the premium TV market. With this new range, we are confident to further solidify our market dominance in OLED TV technology,” said Hong Ju Jeon MD, LG Electronics India.

The 2023 OLED TV series is powered by LG Alpha9 Gen 6 processor for optimised picture and sound quality. LG said the processor used in the 2023 OLED TVs utilises its Al-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. For visuals, there is an AI Picture Pro feature that is said to improve upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping. LG said its AI Picture Pro integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people's faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. For audio, the processor supports virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound from a built-in speaker system powered by LG AI Sound Pro technology.

The 2023 OLED TVs are powered by a new version of LG webOS, which brings redesigned user interface (UI) with new home screen, quick cards, and personalised content recommendations based on users viewing history. The televisions support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and IMAX-enhanced powered by DTS:X. 

As for the gaming features, the TVs come loaded with LG’s Game Optimizer tool that allows users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features. Besides, the OLED TVs boast a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag with up to four HDMI2.1a and compliant ports. The TVs also support G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) that are accessible from the Game Optimizer tool.

First Published: May 24 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

