In an AI world, compromised security will lead to fraud: Matthew Driver

People inherently drive for convenience. Everyone is looking for an AI summary. If you are going to be participating in this, whether you are a bank or a merchant, you have to be discoverable to a machine. So, you need to think about whether I need an agent to be able to populate, utilise an application programming interface to get inventory, pricing, stock keeping units, and generative engine optimisation? One of the services we do is help with discoverability. We look at the issuing side and see if one needs tokenisation, passkeys, biometrics, so then you’re going to be able to be supported during checkout. Price watch (tracking item prices) is a big use case. Curate and discover is another. For instance, I want to go to a concert, rather than chasing tickets, an agent can do it. In talking about agents, you have got to be able to experiment in spaces where there is tolerance for making mistakes. That’s where you will see the first use cases starting.