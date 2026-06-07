OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing: Report

OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a "superapp" with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify competition with rival Anthropic, the report said, citing more than a dozen current and former employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The overhaul will give greater prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex and is set to roll out in the coming weeks, initially appearing as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps, the FT said.