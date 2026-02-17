India eyeing $200 bn AI investments across stack layers in 2 yrs: Vaishnaw

India is set to attract more than $200 billion in investment commitments over the next two years across the five layers of the artificial intelligence (AI) stack, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press briefing during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the minister said strong global interest is emerging not just in AI growth, but also in ensuring its responsible use. Vaishnaw said investments are coming across all parts of the AI ecosystem, from infrastructure to energy. "We are also seeing huge investment interests in the infra layer and the energy layer."

He added that India has a key advantage because of its clean power capacity. "About 51 per cent of energy of power generation capacity is from clean sources. And that is one big advantage that India has." According to the minister, India is witnessing significant capital commitments across the five layers of the AI stack, helping strengthen the country’s long-term technology ecosystem. Push for responsible, accountable AI Vaishnaw stressed that the global consensus is building around responsible AI development. "We can see that interest in making AI accountable to society, making sure that we can get the benefits of the new technology, while we can contain the harms which might come from it, that consensus is also building up."

"We will try to create a consensus among the global leaders about the good, the proper and the right use of AI, so that AI can be used for the benefit of humanity, while we can contain the harms which come from improper use." Talent development a key focus The minister said India is working closely with industry and academia to manage the transition to AI-driven technologies. "The IT industry is one of the biggest trends that India has." "And whenever any technology transition happens, this transition has to be managed jointly by the industry, academia and government. So right now, we are working with the industry and academia on three fronts," he said.

"One, reskilling and upskilling the existing talent. Two, creating a new talent pipeline. Three, making sure that the coming generations are ready for this new technology." He noted that the government’s future skills programme, launched three years ago, is already being implemented. AI Mission 2.0 to focus on innovation Vaishnaw said the government will soon announce AI Mission 2.0, with a focus on research, innovation, and strengthening shared computing infrastructure. "In the AI Mission 1.0, we have shown Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology, unlike in so many other countries, where the AI infra is under the control of a handful of companies."