DeepSeek AI on India's radar: Govt watches for data flow, privacy risks

The Indian government is closely monitoring the rise of DeepSeek’ s artificial intelligence (AI) model to the top of app store rankings, with particular attention on the potential risks related to data safety and citizen sovereignty. This scrutiny comes after reports indicating the app's connection to China, raising alarms over user data storage and potential misuse, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Concerns over data privacy

Sources, as quoted by the report, said that while the DeepSeek app and similar AI models are open-source and capable of running locally on devices, their privacy policies have raised concerns. Specifically, these policies mention that user data may be stored on servers in China, intensifying fears over the transfer of sensitive information across borders.

The report quoted a senior government official as saying that there is nothing alarming at the moment, but if any issues regarding data transfer arise, the government will act as it did previously.

India had previously banned multiple Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, in 2020 due to national security concerns amid ongoing border tensions.

Potential action based on data flow monitoring

Indian officials indicated that a clearer understanding of how Indian citizens' data is being handled will emerge in the coming week. If any violations are identified, the government will take necessary action in accordance with the country’s IT regulations.

Experts believe that data collected through the DeepSeek app is likely being stored on servers in China, as stated in the app’s privacy policy.

The policy confirms, “We store the information we collect in secure servers located in the People’s Republic of China,” and adds that any data transferred outside the user’s country will comply with applicable data protection laws.

Global scrutiny of DeepSeek

Since DeepSeek’s rise to prominence, becoming the most downloaded free app in the US App Store, various governments have expressed concerns about the app's data practices. In India, DeepSeek continues to rank among the top free productivity apps on the Google Play Store, alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The US has already launched an investigation into the national security implications of DeepSeek’s model, while Australian authorities have warned their citizens to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Italy's data protection agency has also questioned how the app handles personal data.

Privacy experts argue that even without storing data, the app can potentially build detailed user profiles based on the prompts and questions users input. These profiles could then be exploited for harmful purposes, the news report mentioned

Government oversight

Indian authorities, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and law enforcement agencies, are closely monitoring developments at the highest levels. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will also be involved should any suspicious data flows be detected.

The report quoted an official as saying that the rules empower the government to prevent such data flows — it is an enabling provision, and the government will make a decision when necessary.