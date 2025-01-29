Tech wrap Jan 29: Starlink on iPhone, XMoney launch, ChatGPT Gov, and more

Apple is reportedly working with SpaceX and US telecom provider T-Mobile to integrate the Starlink satellite network into iPhones. As per a Bloomberg report, testing for this connectivity feature has begun on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 through T-Mobile’s Starlink beta programme.

Elon Musk-owned platform X (formerly Twitter) is set to introduce integrated financial services. The company has partnered with Visa to enable digital transactions and e-wallet services within the X app. X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, confirmed the collaboration in a post, stating that the "XMoney" service will launch later this year.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has introduced ChatGPT Gov, a version of its AI chatbot designed for US government agencies. Announced on Tuesday, this tool is intended to provide a secure AI solution tailored for governmental operations.

Google has begun rolling out a firmware update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, introducing new features. Firmware version 3.144 adds a "Bud Return" sound to assist users in properly placing the buds in the charging case. Additionally, a "Surroundings" slider in the Pixel Buds app allows manual adjustment of ambient sound passthrough.

Following TRAI’s recent guidelines, major Indian telecom providers have introduced voice and SMS-only plans. Airtel, Jio, and Vi recently launched such plans for users who do not require mobile data but previously had to opt for bundled plans due to limited alternatives.

Nothing Phone 3a with telephoto camera in the works, may launch on March 4

UK-based tech startup Nothing is reportedly developing the Phone 3a, a successor to last year’s mid-range Phone 2a. According to 9To5Google, a teaser released by the company suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a could launch on March 4, featuring a triple-camera setup with a telephoto lens.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce a lower storage variant of the Galaxy S25 in India. A 91Mobiles report suggests that the company may launch a model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage at a later date.

Apple introduced satellite communication to smartphones with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, enabling users to send emergency SOS messages in areas without cellular coverage. Other manufacturers, including Google and Samsung, have followed suit, but the feature remains available only on select models and in limited regions.

Chinese tech firm Alibaba has launched the Qwen 2.5 AI model, which it claims outperforms DeepSeek-V3. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with Alibaba positioning Qwen 2.5 as an advanced AI model within its ecosystem.

A Bernstein report has examined the claims surrounding DeepSeek, an AI company known for its language models. While DeepSeek asserts that it developed an OpenAI competitor for $5 million, Bernstein argues that this figure does not accurately reflect the total costs involved in research, infrastructure, and development.

Google has become a key part of daily life, serving as a primary tool for everything from quick fact-checking to deep research. Whether searching for recipes, geopolitical updates, or astronomical insights, many instinctively turn to Google.

DeepSeek, an AI chatbot developed by a Hangzhou-based startup, has quickly gained attention as a competitor in the AI industry. Launched last month, the tool has been noted for its cost efficiency. Unlike major AI firms such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which have invested billions, DeepSeek was reportedly developed with just $6 million.

Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether a group linked to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek gained unauthorized access to OpenAI’s technology, according to sources familiar with the matter.