Markets rise for second consecutive day amidst gains in tech stocks

Benchmark indices rose for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors judged recent losses as excessive and looked to scoop up shares at beaten-down valuations.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed at 23,163, up 206 points, or 0.9 per cent, extending its two-day gain to 1.51 per cent. On Monday, the index had closed at a near seven-month low of 22,829. The broader markets also rallied, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 2.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

The Sensex added 632 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 76,533.

Technology stocks contributed the most to Sensex gains. Infosys, which rose 2.8 per cent, was the biggest contributor, followed by Zomato, up 6.8 per cent, and TCS, up 1.5 per cent.

The Nifty IT index rose 2.62 per cent after dropping 4 per cent in the last two sessions, as global tech stocks rebounded following easing concerns about the threat of a new low-cost Chinese AI model.

The gauge for banking and financial services stocks also advanced, buoyed by a slew of measures to inject liquidity into the banking system.

The auto index also rose, underpinned by gains in Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor after they reported higher quarterly profits and forecast healthy demand and export growth. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, however, fell over a per cent after its quarterly profit fell short of market estimates due to higher discounts.

Experts said investors remained cautious amid sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

FPIs on Wednesday were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,586 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,793 crore.

"The Indian market has demonstrated resilience in anticipation of the upcoming Union Budget, with expectations of measures aimed at stimulating consumption and job creation. Small- and mid-cap stocks experienced a relief rally, while key index valuations are trading at a five-year average, which appears attractive given the strong long-term domestic outlook," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.