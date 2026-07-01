India is our third largest market in Asia, says Autodesk country head

Growth is definitely not stagnant and India is one of the fastest-growing markets. It is one of the top three markets in Asia in terms of revenue. India is also the second largest employee base outside the US. We have development centres in Pune and Bengaluru, and a lot of core product development happens here. There are about 3,000 employees, with a mix of product development, platform services, consulting services, and a lot of global customer support. I expect the AI skills base locally to continue to be strong and potentially grow further. What I can say is that from an Autodesk perspective we see a strong talent market in India that we will continue to leverage and grow.