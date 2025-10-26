India's fintech boom faces rising cyber threats amid rapid expansion

India’s rapid fintech expansion has left the country’s financial sector increasingly exposed to cybersecurity risks, a report by PwC India, in collaboration with the Unified Fintech Forum said. The report titled ‘FinSec: An Emerging Equation Between FinTech and Cybersecurity’ says that while new technologies are fuelling innovation in digital payments, lending, neobanking and blockchain, they are also opening up fresh vulnerabilities. The ‘2025 Global Digital Trust Insights’ report surveyed 4,042 business and technology executives from organisations.