Tech Wrap Oct 24: Microsoft Copilot, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, Galaxy Watch 8

Microsoft has launched its Copilot Fall Release, a broad set of updates that extend Copilot AI across Edge, Windows, mobile and other Microsoft services. The update adds shared collaboration tools such as Copilot Groups, deeper memory and personalisation, new instructor-style learning and health features, tighter integrations with third-party accounts, and several user interface and voice improvements.

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip. Built on a 4nm process node, the new chip is said to offer improved CPU and GPU performance, as well as support for 200MP photos and high-resolution video. According to Qualcomm, the new chip is designed to deliver faster performance, better gaming, and improved photography.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can now measure antioxidant levels Samsung has introduced a new Antioxidant Index feature for the Galaxy Watch 8, which measures the skin’s carotenoid levels, which can be a marker for fruit and vegetable consumption. Samsung described the new feature as the industry’s first measurable nutrition index which aims to show how diet contributes to managing factors linked to ageing and long-term health. OpenAI acquires AI startup by ex-Apple engineers behind Workflow, Shortcuts OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Software Applications Incorporated, the company behind Sky, an AI-powered natural language interface for Apple Macs. In a press note, OpenAI stated that with this move, it plans to bring “Sky’s deep macOS integration and product craft into ChatGPT,” and that all members of the Sky team will join OpenAI.

Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects Instagram has rolled out a new AI-powered Restyle tool for Stories, allowing users to make advanced edits to photos and videos using Meta AI prompts and presets. According to Instagram, the feature brings generative AI editing to Instagram’s most popular format, making it easier to remove distractions, enhance visuals, or add creative effects before sharing. ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming Claude AI now remembers past chats as Anthropic launches memory feature OpenAI's maiden web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which launched earlier this week, is already set to get new features. The company said the team behind the browser has been collecting feedback and working on short-term fixes and improvements. Adam Fry, OpenAI’s Atlas lead, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) outlining what’s coming in the weeks ahead, including quality-of-life upgrades, new features, and enhancements to the AI assistant.

Anthropic is rolling out a memory feature for its Claude chatbot that enables the AI to recall details from past conversations without users having to reintroduce context each time. The feature is being made available to Max subscribers starting today, while Pro users will gain access over the next few days. According to the company, users will now be able to see exactly what Claude remembers, instead of relying on vague summaries. GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free Amazon revamps cloud gaming service Luna with new features, multiplayer Halloween 2025-themed Slasher Mode is live now in GTA Online, and to make this update even better, Rockstar Games has begun giving out a Benefactor Krieger (Super) car to each player for free. Rockstar Games, in a press release, said that GTA Online players can now add this “well-rounded hypercar” to their vehicle collection without paying anything extra, not even in-game currency.

Amazon has redesigned its cloud gaming platform, Luna, introducing new features, a broader game library, and a fresh family-focused multiplayer experience called GameNight. Amazon Luna is available at no extra cost for Prime members. The service is currently available in select global markets, including the US, UK, Canada, and major parts of Europe, but not yet in India. However, Amazon said it plans to expand Luna’s cloud-delivered games to more countries over time, hinting at possible future availability in India. Microsoft Copilot in Edge can draw from all tabs, make reservations Microsoft has started rolling out new features to Copilot mode in its Edge browser, some of which were being experimented with back in July. These features bring task-automation, session recovery, and deeper personalisation, while keeping privacy controls at the centre. The update introduces Copilot Actions for conversational task execution, Journeys for automatic project recovery, and the ability to use browsing history to refine responses. Microsoft has also included security features such as a local-AI scareware blocker and updated password management options.

EA partners with Stability AI to expedite 3D game design, content creation US-based video game publisher Electronic Arts has partnered with Stability AI, the company that develops the Stable Diffusion AI image model, to make use of AI in its product development processes. The company said that the first initiative under this partnership will be to “accelerate the creation of Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials through the development of new artist-driven workflows.” Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series Samsung has reportedly pushed back the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S26 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date has been delayed till late February 2026 or early March 2026, marking a delay of several weeks. The key reason behind this is expected to be Samsung’s last minute decision to continue with the Plus variant in the lineup, rather than replacing it with the Edge variant.

Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant Announcing Copilot Fall release, Microsoft introduced new features to make its AI assistant Copilot feel more personal and less mechanical. According to the company, the goal is to move beyond the hype and fear surrounding AI, focusing instead on user control and productivity. The latest update adds improvements that make Copilot more adaptable, conversational, and emotionally responsive. Importantly, there is now a visual avatar, named Mico, derived from the initials of Microsoft and Copilot. TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link India is preparing a major push into local manufacturing, with plans to build its largest factory in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times. The network equipment maker, best known for its Wi-Fi routers and mesh devices, has begun discussions with three state governments to finalise a site for the new facility. The investment is expected to exceed ₹100 crore as part of a broader five-year expansion plan. Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout Elon Musk’s Starlink has initiated security tests in India, marking one of the final steps before the company rolls out its commercial satellite broadband services in the country, Bloomberg reported today. The ongoing tests form part of India’s mandatory security clearance process for both foreign and domestic telecom operators.