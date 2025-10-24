Amazon revamps cloud gaming service Luna with new features, multiplayer

Amazon has redesigned its cloud gaming platform, Luna, introducing new features, a broader game library, and a fresh family-focused multiplayer experience called GameNight. Amazon Luna is available at no extra cost for Prime members. The service is currently available in select global markets, including the US, UK, Canada, and major parts of Europe, but not yet in India. However, Amazon said it plans to expand Luna’s cloud-delivered games to more countries over time, hinting at possible future availability in India.

Amazon Luna: What’s new

According to the company, the revamped Amazon Luna aims to make gaming accessible to all skill levels without the need for expensive consoles or downloads. It supports a wide range of devices, including Fire TV and Fire tablets, smartphones, web browsers, and select LG and Samsung smart TVs, allowing users to stream games directly using hardware they already own.

Prime members can now access more than 50 games at no additional cost, spanning genres from action to indie to casual play, said Amazon. These include titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and TopSpin 2K25 — though titles outside the GameNight collection still require a controller or mouse and keyboard. ALSO READ: GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free What is GameNight GameNight is a library of over 25 approachable local multiplayer games designed for family and group play. GameNight features titles like Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens 2, Clue, Angry Birds Flock Party, Draw and Guess, and The Jackbox Party Pack 9. Amazon said that the lineup will also include exclusive games from Amazon Game Studios, beginning with Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg — an AI-driven improv courtroom comedy game where players face off under Judge Snoop Dogg.