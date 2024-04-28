India takes top rank in world artificial intelligence race, shows data

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has split the world into leaders and laggards. India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States (US) are leaders, says a report by NetApp, a data infrastructure company. Spain, Australia and Germany are among laggards. In leading countries, 60 per cent of companies had AI projects “up and running”. In countries trailing, 36 per cent of companies had such projects. The report, researched in partnership with Savanta, questioned more than 1,300 executives in 10 countries.

