India takes top rank in world artificial intelligence race, shows data

In leading countries, 60 per cent of companies had AI projects "up and running"

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has split the world into leaders and laggards. India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States (US) are leaders, says a report by NetApp, a data infrastructure company. Spain, Australia and Germany are among laggards. In leading countries, 60 per cent of companies had AI projects “up and running”. In countries trailing, 36 per cent of companies had such projects. The report, researched in partnership with Savanta, questioned more than 1,300 executives in 10 countries.


First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

