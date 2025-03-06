Home / Technology / Tech News / India to have its own GPUs in next 3-4 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India to have its own GPUs in next 3-4 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The India AI Mission was launched with an initial target of 10,000 GPUs. It was approved in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,738 crore

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
(Photo: PTI)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will have its own graphics processing units (GPUs) within the next three to four years, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, on Thursday.
 
“We are working on developing our own chipsets. We are doing extensive consultations with experts. In the coming three to four years, we will have our own GPUs competing with the world,” Vaishnaw said.
 
He made these remarks during a media briefing marking one year of the India AI Mission. As part of the event, the government unveiled the GPU portal and AI Kosh, a non-personal dataset platform.
 
"We have today a formal compute facility of 15,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), which is much more than what we had targeted. There are another 4,000 in the pipeline, and many more will come in the forthcoming quarter." He added that the cost of using these GPUs is historically low at less than Rs 100 per hour, even after a 40 per cent profit margin.
 
The India AI Mission was launched with an initial target of 10,000 GPUs. It was approved in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,738 crore.
 
The IndiaAI Compute Portal will provide access to computing for more than 18,000 GPUs and other AI cloud services to startups, application developers, researchers, and students. It will allow end users to access a wide range of high-end GPUs and facilitate AI research and innovation in the country.
 
Calling access to quality datasets the second pillar of the AI mission, he announced the availability of AI Kosh. “We have data from multiple non-personal sources across various ministries already available on AI Kosh. The data from the agriculture department, weather forecasting, logistics—many of these datasets are now available for training learners in a proper way,” he said.

Also Read

CDIL partners with Germany's Infineon to explore Indian semiconductor mkt

GTA 5 Enhanced for PC launched: Check new features and upgrade eligibility

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect and upgrades it would get over the Pixel 8a

Flipkart announces 'Guaranteed Exchange Value' for Nothing Phone 3a series

M3 Ultra: Everything you need to know about most potent Apple silicon

 
Among a slew of initiatives, the government also launched a competency framework for AI and public sector officials, under which it will impart training to government officials.
 
Referring to the adoption of AI courses as a milestone, Vaishnaw said, "We have thousands of courses, and some of those AI courses are now very popular. More than one million civil servants have registered for the courses, and about 9.5 lakh civil servants have completed them."
 
For homegrown AI startups, the government initiated the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme to provide mentorship and business expansion opportunities in the European market. The four-month programme is launched in collaboration with Station F and HEC Paris. 
Vaishnaw emphasised that the country is also creating foundational-level courses in data and AI for higher and senior secondary students, focusing on tier-II and tier-III cities.
 
Vaishnaw shared that India will develop its indigenous foundational AI model using this infrastructure. He mentioned that out of the 67 applications the government has received, 22 are for large language models.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Semicon Mission-2 in works, mulling to support chip designs: IT secy

Ashwini Vaishnaw launches AI compute portal & dataset platform AIKosha

TSMC to invest $100 bn in US expansion on strong customer demand: CEO

Tech wrap Mar 6: MacBook Air and Mac Studio, Nothing Phone 3a series, more

Apple MacBook Air with M4 available for pre-orders: Know price, specs, more

Topics :Technologymanufacturing IT sector

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story