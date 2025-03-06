India to have its own GPUs in next 3-4 years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will have its own graphics processing units (GPUs) within the next three to four years, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, on Thursday.

“We are working on developing our own chipsets. We are doing extensive consultations with experts. In the coming three to four years, we will have our own GPUs competing with the world,” Vaishnaw said.

He made these remarks during a media briefing marking one year of the India AI Mission. As part of the event, the government unveiled the GPU portal and AI Kosh, a non-personal dataset platform.

"We have today a formal compute facility of 15,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), which is much more than what we had targeted. There are another 4,000 in the pipeline, and many more will come in the forthcoming quarter." He added that the cost of using these GPUs is historically low at less than Rs 100 per hour, even after a 40 per cent profit margin.

The India AI Mission was launched with an initial target of 10,000 GPUs. It was approved in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,738 crore.

The IndiaAI Compute Portal will provide access to computing for more than 18,000 GPUs and other AI cloud services to startups, application developers, researchers, and students. It will allow end users to access a wide range of high-end GPUs and facilitate AI research and innovation in the country.

Calling access to quality datasets the second pillar of the AI mission, he announced the availability of AI Kosh. “We have data from multiple non-personal sources across various ministries already available on AI Kosh. The data from the agriculture department, weather forecasting, logistics—many of these datasets are now available for training learners in a proper way,” he said.

Among a slew of initiatives, the government also launched a competency framework for AI and public sector officials, under which it will impart training to government officials.

Referring to the adoption of AI courses as a milestone, Vaishnaw said, "We have thousands of courses, and some of those AI courses are now very popular. More than one million civil servants have registered for the courses, and about 9.5 lakh civil servants have completed them."

For homegrown AI startups, the government initiated the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme to provide mentorship and business expansion opportunities in the European market. The four-month programme is launched in collaboration with Station F and HEC Paris.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the country is also creating foundational-level courses in data and AI for higher and senior secondary students, focusing on tier-II and tier-III cities.

Vaishnaw shared that India will develop its indigenous foundational AI model using this infrastructure. He mentioned that out of the 67 applications the government has received, 22 are for large language models.