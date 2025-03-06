Apple MacBook Air with M4 available for pre-orders: Know price, specs, more

Apple has introduced the 2025 MacBook Air, powered by the M4 chip. Starting at Rs 99,900, the MacBook Air with M4 is now available for pre-order in India through the Apple Store, both online and offline. Apple is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment plans and cashback offers on pre-booking the device. Retail availability is set to begin on March 12.

The MacBook Air with M4 features a configuration of up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Offered in 13-inch and 15-inch models, the 2025 version debuts a sky blue colour option alongside the existing midnight, starlight, and silver shades. Apple has also increased the base variant's unified memory to 16GB, doubling it from the previous 8GB. Another key change is the addition of a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera system.

MacBook Air with M4: Price and pre-booking offers

13-inch MacBook Air (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU): Rs 99,900 onwards

13-inch MacBook Air (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU): Rs 109,900 onwards

15-inch MacBook Air (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU): Rs 124,900 onwards

Configurable options include up to 32GB unified memory and up to 2TB storage.

Apple is offering a bank cashback of Rs 10,000 on both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 for purchases made using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail of no-interest EMI options for up to 24 months from select banks.

MacBook Air with M4 (13-inch): Specifications

Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 2560x1664 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3), True Tone technology

Processor: M4 chip (8-core CPU /10-core CPU, 8-core GPU)

Unified memory: 16GB / 24GB / 32GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD storage

Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording

Audio: Four-speaker sound system, three-mic array, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: Integrated 53.8-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Charging: Fast-charge capable with 70W or higher

MacBook Air with M4 (15-inch): Specifications