Home / Technology / Tech News / India to work towards consensus-based 'declaration document' on AI: Govt

India to work towards consensus-based 'declaration document' on AI: Govt

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the world's view on AI is almost converging, with global recognition and awareness around the dangers as well as transformative potential of this new tech

The GPAI -- a multistakeholder initiative focused on nuances of AI -- has 28 member countries and EU. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Tuesday will see intense deliberations on this new technology and work towards consensus-based 'declaration document' on approach to AI opportunities and risk mitigation, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

India -- which has always championed democratisation of technology for masses -- will moot use of AI for sustainable agriculture as well as a DPI-like collaborative structure for harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Vaishnaw, who is the Minister of IT and Electronics, said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DPI stands for digital public infrastructure like UPI, Aadhaar and ONDC.

Vaishnaw further said that the world's view on AI is almost converging, with global recognition and awareness around the dangers as well as transformative potential of this new technology.

The GPAI -- a multistakeholder initiative focused on nuances of AI -- has 28 member countries and the European Union (EU).

As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, and the lead chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the annual GPAI Summit in New Delhi from December 12-14, 2023.

The discussions will be around responsible AI, and the event will see stakeholders brainstorming on tapping opportunities and benefits of AI.

"The world is looking up to India. Today every major country wants to join hands with India for co-creation and development of technology," Vaishnaw told reporters.

The minister said that GPAI deliberations are expected to culminate into a declaration document, arrived at with "consensus".

"We are negotiating a declaration document which we hope that we will be able to arrive at some consensus," he said.

Today the world's thinking on AI is converging, he said, adding people understand its potential and benefits, as well as its dangers.

"And the entire world wants to put certain guardrails. So there is more or less convergence of how AI should be treated, going forward," he said, adding India will be aiming for a statement.

GPAI will look to bring together a common thinking on AI.

"International forums typically strive to come up with document or policy direction which then becomes the way people start thinking," Vaishnaw said citing examples like Delhi Declaration at G20 Summit.

While some nations may prefer to opt for hard regulations, India's approach has been one of balancing innovation and regulation.

GPAI will focus on global approach to AI.

Also Read

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Interest in generative AI ventures high: Fireflies AI CEO Krish Ramineni

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

Generative AI deals expected in 2 quarters; will not be mega wins: TCS CEO

After US curbs, Tencent and small chip designers chase Nvidia's China crown

Google trial focused on app store payments to be handed off to jury

51% Indians believe AI will help improve productivity at work: PwC survey

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

ASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiartifical intelligencecentral government

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story