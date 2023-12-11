Home / Technology / Tech News / Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

The iPad Pro and iPad Air refresh would be followed by iPad Mini and the 11th generation iPad model in the later months, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

Representative Image: iPad Air 2022
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Apple is expected to revamp its entire iPad lineup in 2024. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the American tech giant is expected to upgrade all the iPad models throughout next year. In the lineup, the next-gen iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to arrive as early as March. These two models would be followed by iPad and iPad mini in later months.

According to Gurman, the next-generation iPad Pro would likely get an updated design to accommodate a bigger display size. The upcoming iPad Pro is expected to come in 11-inch and 13-inch display configurations, both featuring OLED panels. The tablet is likely to be powered by Apple’s latest M3 chip and support revamped Magic Keyboard attachment.

Gurman said that the mid-tier iPad Air is also expected to get an overhaul with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. The iPad Air would likely feature a M2 processor, making it superior to the lower-end 10th generation iPad models that may get updated later in the year.

With the 11th generation iPad, Apple plans to phase out the ninth-generation of baseline iPad that is the last to feature the home button. This would also let Apple discontinue some of its older generation accessories that support the ninth-generation iPad.

The iPad mini is also expected to get a refresh with a new processor. Previously, Gurman said that the next-generation of compact iPad mini would be powered by the A16 Bionic chip.

Beyond iPads, Apple would release its highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset the Vision Pro early in 2024. According to reports, Apple has started inviting retail employees from its US stores to Cupertino, California, to receive Vision Pro training. The mixed-reality headset is expected to launch in March in the US and will be gradually introduced in other regions.


First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

