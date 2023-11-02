Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian firms cannot prevent almost half of cyber attacks, says Report

Indian firms cannot prevent almost half of cyber attacks, says Report

As many as 78 per cent of Indian respondents believe their organisations could better defend against cyber attacks with more resources dedicated to preventive cybersecurity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Eight in 10 respondents (81 per cent) said their organisations use a third-party programme for SaaS apps and services | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian organisations are incapable of preventing almost half of cyber attacks as 64 per cent of cybersecurity teams are too busy fighting critical incidents to take a proactive stance, claims a report.

As many as 78 per cent of Indian respondents believe their organisations could better defend against cyber attacks with more resources dedicated to preventive cybersecurity, but seven in 10 (71 per cent) organisations say their IT teams are more concerned with uptime than patching and remediation, the report by Columbia-based cybersecurity company Tenable said.

The disparity results in a lack of coordination between the two teams, a challenge acknowledged by 43 per cent of Indian organisations, the report based on an online study of 825 IT and cybersecurity professionals, of which 69 were Indians, conducted in 2023 stated.

Eight in 10 respondents (81 per cent) said their organisations use a third-party programme for SaaS apps and services. However, only over half (54 per cent) have visibility into these third-party environments making proactive security measures elusive.

"In today's threat landscape, by the time organisations react to cyberattacks, the battle is half lost, said Tenable India Country Manager Kartik Shahani.

The study sheds light on the inherent issues within Indian organisations' own structure and operations. This misalignment in goals between IT and security teams results in a palpable lack of synchronisation, making it challenging for these vital components of an organisation to work cohesively toward a shared goal, he added.

Also Read

India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

90% firms experienced cyberattacks; 83% opted to pay attackers: Report

Companies play catch-up as cybersecurity attacks rise in digital India

Market regulator Sebi mulls consolidated framework for cyber security

Google, Microsoft bet on Stanford alum to make AI work for billion users

WhatsApp banned 7.11 mn Indian accounts in September, shows govt data

Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app for using name in ad

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple to assemble iPhone 17 in India in a pivot away from China: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cybersecurityCyber AttackIndian companies

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story