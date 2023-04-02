Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian tech SME revenue to reach $40 billion by FY30, says Nasscom

Digital tech SMEs - which offer cloud services, advanced analytics, and AI solutions - will account for 35-40 per cent of overall tech SME revenue by FY30

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Indian technology sector are expected to generate revenues of $35-40 billion by 2029-30 (FY30), a sharp uptick from $15-20 billion in FY23, according to a report by industry body Nasscom. Digital tech SMEs — which offer cloud services, advanced analytics, and AI solutions — will account for 35-40 per cent of overall tech SME revenue by F

