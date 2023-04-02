Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

A global food major uses ICT-based tracks for packaging a variety of its products at a factory in western India. Frictionless propulsion makes it 30 per cent faster than traditional conveyor systems

The technology of magnetic levitation has been used for decades in transportation. Maglev trains worked on the principle of magnetic forces repelling each other. Now, this technology is making waves on the shop floor and other industrial practices across the world. Independent cart technology (ICT) is based on magnetic levitation and is being increasingly adopted in various sectors. ICT is replaci