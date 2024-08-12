Instagram explores Snap Maps-style media tagging feature in some regions

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature similar to Snap Maps by the social media app Snapchat. This feature will allow users to post text and video to a map based on where they were taken and share it with friends. Shared updates from users and friends can appear next to each other.

What is expected to be different from Snap Maps is that Instagram may introduce more limited privacy settings for this new feature. Christine Pai, a Meta spokesperson, told The Verge that users would be able to choose who they want to share their location with, such as Close Friends or followers they follow back. Christine Pai also added that the new feature is limited in availability in a few markets as a “small test.” Users will have to opt-in and share their location with Instagram. The feature might also offer a “Ghost Mode” option, similar to Snapchat, to hide a user's last active location. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reports of such a feature by Instagram emerged in February this year, and it was called Friend Map. Instagram had a feature in 2012 that placed users’ images on a map, but sharing with friends was not allowed. The feature was discontinued four years later.

Snap Maps was launched in 2017 on Snapchat. Snapchat allows public posts to be shared on Snap Maps.

Instagram recently announced that a carousel post on the platform can now feature up to 20 pictures or videos. Previously, the social media platform allowed a maximum of 10 pictures or videos in a carousel.