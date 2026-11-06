Instagram moves Edits beyond mobile with desktop version for Mac: Features

Instagram has expanded its Edits video-editing app to desktop, making it available to Mac users. Designed for creators working on more complex video projects, the desktop version offers a larger workspace and more precise controls, along with features such as a multi-track timeline, keyframe editing, audio waveforms and colour-grading tools. It also allows users to publish videos directly to Instagram or export them in 4K resolution without a watermark for use on other platforms. Announcing the launch, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said a desktop version was among the most requested features from users. The first version is now available for Mac, with the company planning weekly updates based on creator feedback.

The move comes as the platform also explores longer video formats, including a test that allows selected creators to upload videos of up to 90 minutes. Edits moves from mobile phones to Mac desktops: Features Launched as a mobile video-editing app, Edits is Instagram's offering for creators who want to make and edit videos without relying on separate editing software. With the desktop release, Instagram is extending the same editing environment to Macs. The company said the larger workspace is intended for projects involving multiple clips, detailed timelines and precise cuts. Editing on a phone can become difficult when creators work with several video clips or need to synchronise footage with music. The desktop version offers more room to manage these elements using a mouse and keyboard.

The app is available for download on Mac through Edits' desktop website. Instagram has not announced a Windows version so far. Multi-track timeline and keyframe editing One of the key additions in the desktop version is a multi-track timeline, which allows creators to work with several video and audio layers within the same project. This is intended to make it easier to arrange clips, manage transitions and synchronise different elements of a video. The editor also supports keyframes, which can be used to create and control movement and transitions over time. Creators can use these controls to adjust how visual elements change during a video.

ALSO READ: Beyond tokenmaxxing: Is it time for enterprises to scrutinise AI returns The desktop app also includes tools for splitting, cutting and trimming clips. Audio waveforms allow users to see the sound pattern of a track, helping them make cuts that match specific beats or moments in the audio. Colour grading, effects and captions Edits on the desktop include colour-grading tools such as colour wheels, log conversions and curves. These allow creators to adjust the appearance of their videos, including colour and visual tones, before exporting them. Users can also import their own LUTs, or lookup tables, which are used to apply specific colour treatments to footage. The app supports importing font files, allowing creators to use their preferred typography and maintain a consistent visual style across videos.

Instagram is also bringing its audio and video resources to the desktop editor. These include its licensed and royalty-free music libraries, along with hundreds of sound and video effects. The app offers automatic captions with support for multiple languages. Instagram said audio and text styles saved by users on the mobile version will also be available on desktop, making it easier to continue using their existing editing preferences. Direct publishing to Instagram and 4K exports The desktop version allows creators to publish videos directly to Instagram without having to transfer the edited file to a mobile phone first. Users can access Instagram publishing features such as tagging, adding locations and posting Trial Reels from the desktop editor. This is intended to reduce the steps involved in editing and uploading content.

The app also supports multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical formats. This allows creators to prepare videos for different platforms and viewing formats. ALSO READ: Is Anthropic's mega IPO at risk over its $1.5 trillion valuation? For content intended for platforms other than Instagram, users can export videos in 4K resolution without a watermark. This means creators can use Edits for projects beyond Instagram and share the finished videos on other services. Edits adds support for AI agents through MCP Another feature in the desktop version is support for connecting AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows compatible AI agents to connect with the desktop editor and assist with projects.