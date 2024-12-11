Business Standard
Instagram introduces 'trial reels' feature: What it is, how it works, more

Trial reels allow creators to experiment with content by sharing reels with non-followers first, said Instagram

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Meta has introduced trial reels feature on Instagram, enabling creators to test short-form video content with non-followers before sharing them with followers. According to the company, the feature allows creators to experiment with new ideas and see what performs best by sharing reels with non-followers.
 
Instagram trial reels: What it is
 
The trial reels feature gives content creators the flexibility to try new content ideas without being concerned about how their followers might react, said Instagram. Trial reels are shown to non-followers initially. If the creator is satisfied with the content’s performance, they can share it with followers instantly using the “share with everyone” option.
 
Alternatively, creators can automate this process by selecting an option that shares the trial reel with followers automatically if Instagram determines it is performing well based on views within the first 72 hours.

Instagram also provides key engagement metrics for trial reels, such as views, likes, comments, and shares, which are visible to creators after 24 hours. Additionally, the feature shows how the trial reel’s performance compares to previous trials.
 
Instagram trial reels: How to share
 
To share a reel as a trial, follow the usual steps to create a reel. Before sharing, toggle the “Trial” option. Once shared, the trial reel will appear alongside any pending drafts on the profile page.
 
Only the creator can see that a reel is marked as a trial. It will not appear on the profile’s main grid or Reels tab unless the creator chooses to share it with everyone. Followers will not see the trial reel in their feed or on the Reels tab.
 
Instagram trial reels: Availability
 
Instagram stated that the trial reels feature is currently being rolled out to select creators and will be available globally to all eligible creators in the coming weeks.
 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

