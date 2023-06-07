Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots appear to be proliferating, and Instagram may soon see their arrival.

According to a tweet from developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who frequently reverse-engineers Instagram's code to forecast the social media's future developments, the company appears to be working on an AI chatbot that can respond to queries, offer suggestions, and assist in message writing.

Paluzzi said users would be able to choose between 30 personalities for the AI agents.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots ????) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience ????



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the chatbot.

In February, Snapchat began rolling out its own ChatGPT-powered chatbot, dubbed My AI, to mixed reviews. The company says the chatbot can write haiku, plan trips, and recommend birthday gifts.

Some users complained that My AI interfered with Snapchat's user experience, while others claimed the chatbot had access to sensitive information, including their location.

Meta previously announced plans to experiment with AI on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. In February, Zuckerberg stated that the company's long-term goal was to develop "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways." On Instagram, he stated that the company was working on artificial intelligence to optimise filters and advertisements.

Additionally, Meta has been using AI tools to grow its advertising revenue. One of these tools, Advantage+, locates audiences and dispenses ads automatically across all of Meta's platforms. The company is also creating an AI-based platform that will allow advertisers to create and test ads.