HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

These earbuds are designed to keep users productive, connected, and entertained. The earbuds feature three-mic arrays supported by hybrid-and-adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with a touchscreen charge case, offering all-day battery – up to 24 hours of listening time.
This curved monitor has a 45-inch dual QHD display of 165Hz refresh rate. It offers an expansive field-of-view for seamless multitasking. The monitor includes integrated dual speakers and multiple connectivity options.
This AI-enhanced webcam supports video streams up to 4K resolutions. It offers features like background change, auto-framing during live streams, and automatic colour correction. With a large lens and dual microphones, it is said to deliver high-quality video and noise-free audio.
Designed for comfort and efficiency, this ergonomic vertical mouse promotes a relaxed and natural hand position. It includes a detachable wrist rest for effortless movement and can stay connected to up to three devices simultaneously. The mouse supports multiple operating systems and has customisable buttons.
This dock expands the capabilities of USB-C enabled notebooks, allowing users to connect displays, devices, and wired networks with a single cable. It is compatible with non-HP notebooks, provides up to 100W of power, and supports up to three displays.