HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details



"We focus on innovating to serve changing workforce requirements and our range of new audio, video, and collaboration accessories will enhance productivity and provide for engaging hybrid work experiences whether at home or on-the-go," said Vickram Bedi, senior director of personal systems at HP India. HP has introduced a range of accessories in India for people who work both in the office and remotely. These accessories are designed to enhance productivity and make collaboration easier for the modern workforce, said the PC maker.



Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds

Below are the products detail:







































These earbuds are designed to keep users productive, connected, and entertained. The earbuds feature three-mic arrays supported by hybrid-and-adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with a touchscreen charge case, offering all-day battery – up to 24 hours of listening time.

HP E45c 45-inch curved monitor





































This curved monitor has a 45-inch dual QHD display of 165Hz refresh rate. It offers an expansive field-of-view for seamless multitasking. The monitor includes integrated dual speakers and multiple connectivity options.

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam







































This AI-enhanced webcam supports video streams up to 4K resolutions. It offers features like background change, auto-framing during live streams, and automatic colour correction. With a large lens and dual microphones, it is said to deliver high-quality video and noise-free audio.



HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse

Price: Starting at Rs 18,999































Designed for comfort and efficiency, this ergonomic vertical mouse promotes a relaxed and natural hand position. It includes a detachable wrist rest for effortless movement and can stay connected to up to three devices simultaneously. The mouse supports multiple operating systems and has customisable buttons.

HP Thunderbolt USB-C Dock G4




