Home / Technology / Tech News / 6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

The first of a two-part series on 6G explains the virtual experience that the ultra high-speed technology promises

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Internet of things (IoT), which connects myriad devices on 5G, ena­bling augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) could soon become passé. In 2030, when 6G, the next big mobile technology, hits the world commercially, IoT could change into the internet of the senses. So what is the internet of the senses? Today, digital technology deals with two senses — sight and sound. Bu

Topics :5GInternet of Things IoTDigital technologyvirtual reality

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Also Read

Sony unveils Mocopi motion-tracking bands for Metaverse on smartphones

Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers

The apps Indians love: All about mobile internet usage by age and gender

ITR forms notified for FY23, have schedule for virtual digital assets

What does e-rupee mean for you?

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story