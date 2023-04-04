Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Also, the tech giant was rolling out "External" labels for Meet participants, which indicates those participants who are external to the meeting host's domain

San Francisco
Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has announced that it is rolling out "speaker separation" in its video-communication service 'Google Meet' for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

When the feature is turned on, users will hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on the screen, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

"This makes it easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they're coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience."

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control.

Last month, the company had announced that it was rolling out new features to its video-communication service, including the ability to allow admins to provide custom background images for their users.

Also, the tech giant was rolling out "External" labels for Meet participants, which indicates those participants who are external to the meeting host's domain.

In February, Google had launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile for both iOS and Android.

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

Topics :GoogleGoogle Pixelspeakers

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Also Read

Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage

Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event

Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google

Pixel 7 series: Guided frame to Unblur, details of Google's camera upgrades

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Tech giant Google limits the number of files users can create in Drive

Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story