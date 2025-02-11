Apple releases iOS 18.3.1: Why you must update eligible iPhone immediately

Apple has released the iOS 18.3.1 update for eligible iPhones, addressing a critical security vulnerability. In an update to the iOS support page, Apple said that the new update resolves the issue where an attacker with physical access to an iPhone could disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Apple said that the vulnerability may have been exploited in an "extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."

Flaw in iPhone's USB Restricted Mode

For the uninitiated, USB Restricted Mode is a feature which prevents USB accessories from connecting to the iPhone if the device has been locked for more than an hour. This feature prevents access to user's data through a connected computer or other device. However, Apple said that a security flaw within iOS might have been exploited to bypass this system.

Apple said that the latest iOS 18.3.1 as well as iPadOS 18.3.1 update addresses the authorisation issue within the device's accessibility feature with "improved state management." In simple words, users are advised to update their devices to the latest version to mitigate risks.

Also Read

How to enable or disable USB Restricted Mode

Go to Settings > Face ID and Passcode.

Enter your device's passcode when prompted.

Scroll down to the "Allow Access when Locked" section and check for the "Accessories" toggle.

If the toggle is disabled, you will need to unlock your iPhone to allow USB accessories to connect to your device when it has been more than an hour since it was unlocked.

You can enable the toggle to turn off the USB Restricted Mode.

iOS 18.3.1: How to check, download, and install

Go to Settings.

Tap on General and navigate to the Software Update section.

If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.

Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.

Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.

If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.

Note: iOS 18.3.1 is available for all the devices eligible for iOS 18, this includes iPhone XS and newer models.