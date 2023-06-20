Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to soon open early access to AI notebook 'Project Tailwind'

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook 'Project Tailwind'

Tech giant Google will soon open up early access to the artificial intelligence (AI) notebook 'Project Tailwind'

IANS San Francisco
Google to soon open early access to AI notebook 'Project Tailwind'

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google will soon open up early access to the artificial intelligence (AI) notebook 'Project Tailwind'.

The tech giant first previewed 'Project Tailwind' last month as an "AI-first notebook," reports 9To5Google.

Tailwind is a demo of the PaLM application programming interface (API) which can help "anyone synthesizing information from many different sources" that they specifically choose.

Users have been able to sign up for the Project Tailwind waitlist through Google Labs since the beginning of the last month.

In the latest update on the landing page, the company mentioned that it will be "opening up early access to our waitlisted users soon," and also said "Keep an eye out for updates, including a new name!"

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the tech giant had introduced new improvements in the AI chatbot 'Bard', including better logic and reasoning skills.

Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution" to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background.

As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly.

--IANS

aj/shb/

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

Highlight tab now live on Twitter: Know how can you use this new feature

Microsoft Teams' Collaborative notes feature now in public preview

Around 73% consumers trust content created by AI: Capgemini study

How to disable Enhanced intelligent service on Realme, OnePlus, OPPO phones

Reddit CEO Huffman is all praises for Musk on his way of running Twitter

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:45 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story