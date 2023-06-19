

Adding to the list of features, Musk has launched a new feature that allows users to highlight their favourite tweets in a dedicated tab. Since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has evolved significantly from its roots as a micro-blogging platform for sharing thoughts with the world. Twitter is now much more than just a microblogging platform. It allows you to upload full-length feature films, compose longer tweets, subscribe to content creators, purchase the coveted blue verification tick, and more.

Highlights tab

Twitter is introducing a new "Highlights" feature that allows users to curate a collection of their favourite tweets in a separate tab. This tab, aptly titled "Highlights," will display these selected tweets, allowing Twitter users to give them extra attention.



On Monday, Elon Musk retweeted a tweet by Doge Designer announcing the launch of Twitter's Highlights Tab. According to the tweet, users can now highlight their favourite tweets on their profiles. To add a tweet to the highlights, simply find the tweet you want to highlight, click the three dots in the top right corner of the tweet, and select the "add/remove from highlights" option. This feature's functionality is similar to Instagram's ability to add Stories as Highlights to user profiles.

Musk's impact on Twitter

At the VivaTech conference in Paris, Elon Musk delivered a speech to a sizable audience where he discussed his impact on Twitter as well as his reasons for acquiring the platform.



Musk continued to be upbeat, stating that most regular Twitter users would agree that their experience has improved since his involvement. Furthermore, he expressed his trust in Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, emphasising her abilities in dealing with advertisers and their needs. Musk stated that he has worked to improve Twitter's user experience, which he believed was previously negatively impacting its users. He purchased the platform because it had a "corrosive" effect on him.



New Twitter CEO's mail to employees He also said that almost all 'advertisers have said they have either come back, or they will come back'.



Yaccarino said that Twitter is on a mission to be 'the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication'. Previously, Elon Musk had also called Twitter 'the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated'. Meanwhile, Yaccarino, in her first email to employees, motivated her staff to work hard towards building Twitter 2.0.

Yaccarino also shared the email content on Twitter. The email read, "Hello Twitter. People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you. Elon (Musk) knew space exploration and electric vehicles needed transformation, so he did it. It’s also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us. Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, you should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should. Enter Twitter 2.0."

