iPhone 15 series: USB-C to Action button, what to expect from Apple phones

Apple has sent out invites for a special event scheduled for September 12 where the US technology giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series. Titled Wonderlust, the event will be held in Apple Park for an in-person audience. For a global audience, Apple will live stream the event on its website. The Apple event will be broadcast from Apple Park and can be viewed via Apple’s official website at 10 AM Pacific Time. In India, the broadcast will start at 10:30 PM. Here’s is what to expect from the Apple iPhone 15 series:

Apple’s 2023 iPhone line would likely encompass the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. A periscope camera, Action button and A17 Bionic processor are expected to be the key highlights of the iPhone 15 series this year. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would likely be powered by the A17 Bionic processor, whereas the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may get the A16 bionic processor that powers the current iPhone 14 Pro line. Apple is also expected to bring new colour options with the iPhone 15 series.

USB type-C charging port

One of the major upgrades in the iPhone 15 series is the inclusion of USB type-C port, instead of the lightning port that has been the port of choice for Apple iPhones since 2012. The move follows EU’s law, which mandates USB-C on all devices by 2024. The USB-C port may enable faster transfer speed, up to 40 Gbps compared to 480 Mbps speed cap on the lightning port, for iPhone users.

Action Button

The new action button is likely to replace the alert button and can be used to quickly change to various features. The button and its function is expected to be similar to the one found in Watch Ultra wherein a single button can activate different features like camera setting, flashlights, focus controls, magnifiers, shortcuts, silent mode, voice memo recordings and translation tools.

Dynamic Island and camera

Dynamic Island, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro line, is likely to be part of non-pro models starting with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. As for the Pro models, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max would get an exclusive Periscope telephoto camera sensor for optical zoom of up to 6x magnification. The iPhone 15 base models may get a 48MP sensor, replacing the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the standard iPhone 14.

Titanium Frame

The iPhone 15 series is expected to shed some weight with the use of titanium construction.