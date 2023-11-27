iQOO 12 to boot Android 14-based OS out of the box: Expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has confirmed that their upcoming flagship- iQOO 12, will boot Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box. In a recent social media post on X (Formerly Twitter), iQOO India confirmed the latest Android Operating system for its upcoming smartphone.

In their post, iQOO also unveiled new lock screen customization options for the iQOO 12 smartphone. “Unlock a world of personalization with the all-new #FuntouchOS14 based on #Android14 in the new #iQOO12 Lock Screen Customization” said iQOO India on X.

The company has already announced that it will launch the iQOO 12 smartphone in India on December 12. It has also been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Earlier, iQOO India released a preview confirming its continued collaboration with German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 smartphone launch.

As for the specifications, the iQOO 12 smartphone is reported to feature a QHD E7 OLED display panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate. According to GSMArena, the flagship smartphone would get a dedicated graphic processor with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing for an enhanced gaming experience.

The iQOO 12 would sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

The iQOO 12 is tipped to be powered by a 6,000 mAh capacity battery with support for 200W fast wired charging.