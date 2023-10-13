Jabra announces festive season deals and offers on Elite range of earbuds

Jabra on October 13 announced festive season deals and offers on its premium Elite range of true wireless earbuds. The Danish audio brand is offering up to 60 per cent discount across all ecommerce platforms and retailers on the Elite range, including Jabra Elite 4, Elite 5, Elite 3, and Elite 4 Active. Jabra Elite 4, for example, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 5,001, and the Jabra Elite 5 is offered at a discounted price of Rs 7,999.

Jabra Elite 4: Details

It boasts Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pai, Microsoft Swift Pair, 4-microphone call technology, 6mm speakers, feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Jabra music equalizer, supplementary Sound+ app, up to 22 hours total battery with ANC on (28 hours ANC off), and IP55 durability rating for resistance against dust and water. The Elite 4 comes in Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige colours.

Jabra Elite 5: Details

Jabra Elite 5 offers discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. It boasts 6-microphone call technology with wind-noise suppression, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset, Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, 7 hours play time with ANC on (28 hours with case), customizable EQ, and IP55 durability rating. The Elite 5 are available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige.