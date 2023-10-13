Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is offering products at huge discounts. Buyers are hurrying to leverage these awesome deals from India's one of the biggest e-commerce platforms, Amazon. In the first 48 hours, the Great Indian Festival Sale witnessed the highest number of visits reaching around 9.5 crores. Amazon Prime members purchased 18 times more in the first 24 hours of the sale as they get early access.

People from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are buying the most as 80 per cent of sale is being done by non-metro cities people. More than 10 lakh people are getting the same-day delivery benefit across the country.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is offering products at a discount of up to 80 per cent. Here is a list of products to buy from the Great Indian Festival Sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Deals To Crack Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones Another awesome choice for Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Headphones is available at a 35 per cent discount. It is one of the awesome deals to crack as this product is available at Rs 22,398, which was originally priced at Rs 34,500. The Bose headphone allows you a customised environment owing to its 11 levels of noise cancelling that perfectly manage distractions. This Noise cancelling headphone has a life of up to 20 hours.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch

Another awesome gadget available during the Great Indian Festival sale is the Amazfit GTS 4 and it is the perfect watch to go with. The Amazfit GTS comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display offering a higher screen-to-body ratio and better resolution along with 2.5D curvature for a vivid and immersive visual experience. The smartwatch also has features like 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring to constantly check your health. The watch is available at Rs 7,999 at 27 per cent discount.

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

A much-needed product in every home is a washing machine and Amazon Great Indian sale is giving 23 per cent off on it. IFB 6 kg washing machine has special features like a child lock, 2D wash system, memory backup, aqua energy, etc. The machine also has a spin speed of 1000 rpm and comes with 8 different wash programs, such as mixed, cotton normal, woollens, cotton eco plus and so on. The discounted price of the washing machine is Rs 22,990.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) TV

Another awesome deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is a Sony Braving 55-inch TV to give you a cinematic experience. The 55-inch Sony Bravia gives you a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 60-hertz refresh rate. It also has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, gaming console, Blu-Ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. The Sony Bravia TV is available at a 47 per cent discount at Rs. 52,990.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)

If you're looking for a smartphone for your budget then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone which is available in three different variants, i.e., 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The 6GB/128GB smartphone is available at a 35 per cent discount. The smartphone is available in 16.42 centimetres (6.5-inch) Super AMOLED Display, 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAH Lithium-ion battery, and Android 13.0. This is a perfect choice available at Rs 15,999.