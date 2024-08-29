Jio to launch "AI Cloud Welcome Offer" this Diwali, announces Mukesh Ambani

Jio will introduce the “AI Cloud Welcome Offer” this Diwali to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, announced Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's annual general meeting on August 29. The new service will provide up to 100GB of free cloud storage for users and include data-powered AI services.

Reliance stated that it is developing a suite of AI-powered services collectively called JioAI. Among the first services to roll out will be JioPhone Call AI, a feature that allows users to record calls and move them to the Jio Cloud for transcription, summarisation, and translation. Users can activate recording by pressing 1 during a call and stop the process by pressing 2. All data is stored on Jio Cloud. Since the processing is done in the cloud, this AI feature will be supported even on budget phones, including JioBharat feature phones.

JioTV OS and Jio TV+

Jio also introduced JioTV OS, a proprietary operating system for Jio set-top boxes. The platform will support UltraHD content and integrate Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Moreover, the OS will support the Hello Jio voice assistant, accessible via the Jio remote. According to Reliance, Hello Jio uses generative AI to enable users to launch apps, find specific movies, and control the set-top box using voice commands. JioTV OS supports a range of smart home (IoT) devices with JioHome IoT solutions integration, which is also available as an app for smartphones. For access to apps, JioTV OS will include the JioStore App Store.

Alongside the JioTV OS, Reliance announced the Jio TV+ service, which combines apps, OTT platforms, live TV channels, on-demand movies, and shows into a single interface. Reliance stated that the TV+ service is designed for easy switching between channels and provides personalised content suggestions based on viewing habits. It will also feature a play/pause function for live channels and options for sharing content with friends.