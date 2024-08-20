Reliance Jio introduces JioTV+ app with access to 800 Digital TV channels

Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced the JioTV+ app, allowing users to connect two TVs with a single JioAirFiber connection. The offer also provides access to 800+ Digital TV channels, across 10+ languages and 20+ genres.

Interestingly, users can choose to watch content from over 13 popular OTT apps with a single login, according to a release. JioTV+ app offers features to users allowing them a seamless entertainment experience, it said.

The features of the latest offer include, Single sign on (Sign in only once and access the entire JioTV+ catalogue of content); Smart TV Remote (All of the JioTV+ content and features are available using your Smart TV remote); Smart filter (Search channel by language, category, or by simply keying in the channel number); Smart modern guide (Gives a very easy discovery to the 800+ channels, program schedule with easy-to-use smart filters); Control playback speed (Watch on demand content at your speed); Catch-up TV (Watch previously aired shows); Personalized recommendation (channels, shows, movie as per individual preferences); Kids safe section (Specially curated section for the little ones), per the release.