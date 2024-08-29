Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Mac out of storage? Apple now lets you install apps on external drives

Mac out of storage? Apple now lets you install apps on external drives

With macOS Sequoia, apps that are bigger than 1GB in size can be installed directly on an external storage device such as a hard disk drive (HDD) or a solid state drive (SSD)

macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has reportedly made several changes to the Mac App Store for the latest macOS Sequoia beta version, allowing users to install large apps directly on external storage.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest macOS 15.1 developer beta 3 lets users install apps larger than 1GB on an external disk of their choice.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The report indicates that the latest developer beta of macOS Sequoia includes a new option within App Store settings that, when enabled, automatically downloads apps greater than 1GB to a connected external storage device such as a hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD). However, smaller apps will still be installed on the Mac’s internal storage.
This is not the only change Apple is making to the Mac App Store with macOS Sequoia. With the previous beta version of the latest operating system for Macs, Apple lowered the storage space requirement for installing an app.

More From This Section

Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 3 with more intelligence features

India, Russia discuss use of space monitoring tech in risk forecast

Premium

BS@50: Metro trains to moon landing - 50 milestones in India's tech journey

L&T Semiconductor, C-DAC sign pact to jointly work on indigenous chip tech


In the release notes for macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 8, Apple stated, “the App Store no longer needs twice the space free for an initial app download and install. The free space requirement will now be the final install size of the app, plus a small buffer.”

Previously, to install an app with a file size of 1GB, users needed at least 2GB of free space on their Macs. However, with macOS Sequoia, the storage requirement for the same will be significantly lower.
macOS Sequoia is expected to roll out with iOS 18 in September. Like the iPhone platform update, Apple has separated the macOS Sequoia beta cycle for version 15 and 15.1. macOS Sequoia version 15 is set to debut in September and the version 15.1 on later dates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple to upgrade base Macs to 16GB RAM, starting from M4 models: Report

Apple to launch MacBook Pro M4 in Oct, Mac mini and iMac to follow: Report

iPhones to Mac mini and AirPods: List of devices Apple could launch in 2024

Apple Mac mini to get major design revamp, M4 chip, and AI features: Report

Apple to launch M4-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, mini later this year: Report

Topics :Apple MacBook ProApple Apple MacBook Air

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story