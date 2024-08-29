Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Realme 13 series 5G will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and pack a 5,000mAh battery

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
China’s Realme is set to launch Realme 13 series 5G in India on August 29 at 12 pm. The series will include Realme 13 and Realme 13+ smartphones. The smartphones will boast a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Camera and offer several AI features for imaging enhancement. According to the product listing on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the device will feature a metallic frame and punch-hole display. Realme 13 series 5G will be accompanied by Realme Buds T01 wireless earbuds. Here are the details:


Realme 13 series launch: Where to watch

Realme 13 series 5G and Realme Buds T01 launch event will kick-off at 12:00 pm (IST) on August 29. The launch event will be live streamed on the company's official Youtube channel. You can also watch the launch event live on the video embedded towards the end of this article.

IOS Beta 18.1 Release Today


Realme 13 series 5G: What to expect


The Realme 13 series 5G will feature an OLED display with 120Hz and will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. The smartphones will pack a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 80W charger. The device will be equipped with up to 26GB RAM including actual physical memory and additional dynamic RAM. The device will be offered with up to 256GB of storage. Realme said that the devices will feature a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System and a dedicated GT Mode for gaming.


For Imaging, the Realme 13 series 5G will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) Camera, accompanied by AI image processing capabilities.The smartphones will also boast a IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. 


Realme 13 series 5G: Expected specifications

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G 

Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS Camera 

RAM: 12GB + Dynamic RAM

Storage: up to 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W


Realme 13 series 5G: Launch livestream

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaMediaTek

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

