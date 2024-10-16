Largest Gen AI hackathon in Mumbai; over 2,000 developers to participate

Over 2,000 developers will gather for one of the world's largest generative AI (Gen AI) hackathons, to be held in Mumbai.

The Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) and Made in Mumbai, in partnership with NVIDIA, Meta, Quantiphi, and ATLAS SkillTech University, are set to host India's largest Gen AI Hackathon—'MumbaiHacks'.

Mumbai will host a landmark AI Week this month, starting with NVIDIA's flagship AI Summit—one of just three global conferences, alongside Washington, D.C., and Japan—followed by the eagerly awaited ‘MumbaiHacks’.

"As Gen AI's impact expands, this event will bring together the brightest minds to tackle today’s most pressing challenges. Positioned at the heart of one of India’s most dynamic tech ecosystems, MumbaiHacks will be a catalyst for cuttiedge innovation and a game-changer for the future of technology,” said Aakrit Vaish, co-chair of the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), advisor to the India AI Mission, and co-founder of Haptik.

Marking its two years of operations, TEAM has consistently pushed boundaries in positioning Mumbai as a global tech hub. ‘MumbaiHacks’ will significantly bolster these efforts. TEAM is committed to democratising the advancement of Gen AI innovation by bringing together not only engineers and developers but also key stakeholders from policy, politics, civil society, law, non-profits, business, the creative arts, film, and journalism to ensure a holistic approach to AI innovation informed by a broad range of perspectives, driving solutions that are both impactful and far-reaching.

In its third edition, ‘MumbaiHacks’ continues to elevate the city’s tech prominence, growing in scale and impact each year. This year, the hackathon introduces an enhanced format, with a jury of industry leaders, including Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films; Faye Dsouza, journalist; Aakrit Vaish, advisor to IndiaAI; Naiyya Saggi, co-founder of Good Glamm Group; Vivek Khemani, co-founder of Quantiphi; Aakash Kumar, managing director of Z47; Sumeet Mehta, co-founder of LEAD School; Sameer Nath, chief investment officer and head of 360 ONE AMC; Deepti Shibad, director at Crisil; Sanjiv Bhatia, president and head of New Economy Group at Axis Bank; Raj Aradhyula, chief digital officer at Fractal; Abhishek Ravi, chief information officer at Dream Sports; Harshjit Sethi, managing director of Peak XV; and Priti Rathi Gupta, co-founder of Lxme.