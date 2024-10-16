SuperGaming's Indus battle royale now available on Android, iOS: Know more

Indian video game developer SuperGaming has launched its new battle royale-style mobile game, Indus. Indus Battle Royale is now available on both Android and iOS, offering a unique twist on the traditional battle royale gaming style with its dual victory conditions. Featuring Indian-inspired themes combined with futuristic gameplay, Indus Battle Royale introduces an in-game feature called “Grudge,” allowing players to track down opponents who have defeated them.

Indus Battle Royale: Availability and system requirements Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indus Battle Royale is now available on the Google Play Store for Android and on the Apple App Store for iPhones. The game is free to download but may offer in-game purchases for unlocking additional features.

For Android, the specifications to install and play the game are as follows:

Game size: 1.5 GB

Required Android version: 6.0 and above

Recommended available space: 2.5 GB (post-installation)

Optimisation for low-end devices: Select “Apply Recommended” under Graphics settings for the best performance.

For iOS devices, the specifications to install and play the game are as follows:

Game Size: 2.3 GB

iPhone: iOS 12.0 or later

iPad: iPadOS 12.0 or later

Recommended available space: 2.5 GB

Settings for a smooth experience: Select “Apply Recommended” under Graphics settings for the best performance.

Indus Battle Royale: Storyline

More From This Section

Indus is set on the mysterious, futuristic planet of Indus, featuring visuals inspired by ancient civilisations. Players assume the role of Mythwalkers, elite operatives working for the criminal syndicate COVEN. Their mission is to collect the rare resource Cosmium while outlasting opponents on Virlok, a floating island map featuring shifting terrain and Nirvana storms.

The game offers multiple Indian-inspired avatars, including Morni, Pokhran, Sirtaj, Heena, and Mech-Balika, along with a range of futuristic weapons and vehicles.

Indus Battle Royale: Gameplay

Indus introduces a unique dual victory condition, where players can win by either outlasting opponents or securing the rare resource, Cosmium, which appears in the final circle of Nirvana. This adds depth to the battle royale gameplay, balancing survival, combat, and strategy.

Additionally, the game features the Grudge mechanism, allowing players to seek revenge on those who defeated them. It includes two roles: Hunter and Defender. Players or squads can adopt either role, with Hunters tracking targets and Defenders being alerted to incoming threats, leading to strategic confrontations. Grudge declarations can be made with a simple button press, and all interactions occur outside the main battle royale loop, ensuring smooth gameplay.

The game also expands its multiplayer experience with 4v4 and 2v2 team deathmatch modes.