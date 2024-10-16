Xiaomi A4 5G phone with Qualcomm SD 4s Gen 2 to be priced under Rs 10,000

China’s Xiaomi showcased the Redmi A4 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC) at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. This smartphone is a budget 5G offering from Xiaomi, set to launch soon in India at a price under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi said that this unveiling is a major milestone, with the collaboration of two technology giants aimed at changing the entry-level smartphone experience and democratising 5G connectivity in India. The company stated that the Redmi A4 5G has been designed with the Indian market in mind, offering optimised power efficiency, faster connectivity, and an enhanced user experience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Designed exclusively for the Indian market, it embodies our vision of '5G for Everyone', bridging the digital divide,” said Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India. “With this device, we aim to accelerate India’s shift to 5G, delivering an enhanced entry-level smartphone experience.”

In July, Qualcomm unveiled its budget 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, announcing Xiaomi as the first smartphone manufacturer to adopt it. Built on a 4nm architecture, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, featuring a similar configuration.

Redmi A4 5G: What to expect

More From This Section

While Xiaomi has not confirmed any details of the upcoming Redmi A4 5G smartphone apart from the processor, the showcased model at the event reveals the design of the smartphone. The budget Redmi A4 5G smartphone appears to sport a flat frame design with the display sitting flush. The smartphone was showcased in black and silver colours and features a circular rear camera setup.

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, it is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. For imaging, the device is expected to offer a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.