YouTube introduces new features across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music

YouTube is rolling out an array of updates that include features such as fine-tunable playback speed, allowing adjustments in increments of 0.05, improved browsing in landscape mode (coming later this year for iOS users), larger thumbnails, and bigger text. These updates have started to roll out across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music. Here are the details: ALSO READ: YouTube announces Community, 'Hyped' videos, and ads on paused screens Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Improved Miniplayer for multitasking

YouTube now allows users to browse on the mobile phone while watching a video with the new improved miniplayer. Users can resize and move the miniplayer within the YouTube mobile app.

Collaborative YouTube playlists

More From This Section

Users can create playlists with friends and family by inviting others to collaborate using a specific link. Soon, users will also be able to use a QR code to add to a playlist on TV.

YouTube is introducing a new customisation tool for playlists, enabling users to design their own custom thumbnails using their photos or by creating new ones with generative AI. To create a custom thumbnail, users need to select an image and personalise it with text, filters, or stickers. To generate an AI thumbnail, users can tap on “Create with AI,” select a theme, and choose from the creations generated by AI.

Users will also be able to vote on videos in playlists, allowing creators to let their audience rank their favourite content.

Sleep timer

YouTube is introducing a sleep timer, enabling users to set a timer that automatically pauses videos after a specified time.

Badges

YouTube is adding badges to the YouTube and YouTube Music apps on mobile devices. Initially, there will be a few badges that can be earned by achieving YouTube milestones, such as being a top listener of an artist. The badges will start rolling out in the upcoming weeks and can be found in the “You” tab.

ALSO READ: YouTube announces tools to safeguard creators against AI generated copies

Upgraded YouTube on TV

The visual updates being launched on web and mobile will also be available in the YouTube app on TV. The new user interface provides continued interaction with the content while watching Shorts.