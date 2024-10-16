Tech wrap Oct 16: Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Ring, more

Xiaomi A4 5G phone with Qualcomm SD 4s Gen 2 to be priced under Rs 10,000

At the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, China's Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi A4 5G smartphone, which features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC). This budget-friendly 5G device is set to launch soon in India with a price tag under Rs 10,000.

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro

Apple has unveiled its next-generation iPad mini, equipped with the A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro models. This new iPad mini supports a complete range of Apple’s artificial intelligence features, known as Apple Intelligence. It starts at Rs 49,900 and is available for pre-order in India, with general availability starting on October 23.

Samsung's new ristyle wearable, the Galaxy Ring, is now available in India. Launched alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable devices in July, it has been open for pre-reservation in India since October 14. The Galaxy Ring features advanced health monitoring sensors and fitness tracking capabilities in a compact and lightweight design.

Google has launched the stable version of Android 15 for Pixel devices after several months of beta testing. The update is now being rolled out to select Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 9 series smartphones. In addition to Android 15, Google has also revealed a list of new features arriving for Pixels as part of the October Pixel Drop.

Dell has introduced the Intel-powered XPS 13 laptop in India. Featuring Core Ultra series processors from the second generation, this AI PC includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that can perform 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI tasks. It is eligible for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC experience and comes with Dell's range of AI tools, including MyDell software for performance optimisation.

Chinese handheld gaming console maker Anbernic has released its first wireless controller, the RG P01. Expanding their range of handheld consoles, the Anbernic RG P01 is fully compatible with PC, Steam, Switch, Android, iOS, and more. It offers Bluetooth 5.3, a 2.4G wireless option for low-latency gaming, and a wired connection.

Intel and AMD have announced the formation of an x86 ecosystem advisory group. As leading members, they are joined by founding members like Lenovo, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. The announcement was made at the Tech World 2024 conference in Washington, featuring presentations from AMD CEO Lisa Su and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who stated that the x86 architecture is “alive and well.”

Apple unveiled the iPad mini (seventh generation) on the evening of October 15, which came as a surprise since the tablet was expected to launch alongside new Macs later this month. With the iPad mini now available, Apple is likely to shift its focus entirely to Macs, M4 silicon, and Apple Intelligence at its upcoming event, expected to be held either later this month or in early November.

At its Tech World 2024 event, Lenovo unveiled various new artificial intelligence innovations, including Lenovo AI Now, an AI agent that turns a PC into a personal assistant. The company also introduced its Learning Zone educational software platform, which includes a range of AI-powered tools. Additionally, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop and showcased several new proof-of-concept AI devices.

YouTube is launching a series of updates that include features like finely adjustable playback speed in 0.05 increments, enhanced browsing in landscape mode (set to arrive later this year for iOS users), larger thumbnails, and bigger text. These updates are being rolled out across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music.

Indian video game developer SuperGaming has released its new battle royale-style mobile game, Indus. Now available on both Android and iOS, Indus Battle Royale offers a fresh take on the genre with its dual victory conditions. Featuring Indian-inspired themes and futuristic gameplay, the game introduces an in-game feature called “Grudge,” which allows players to hunt down opponents who have defeated them.

South Korean video game publisher Krafton has partnered with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is set to make her debut in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on October 17. Krafton has announced an in-game contest for players running from October 17 to November 4, providing various rewards.

With the A17 Pro, the 2024 iPad mini introduces support for Apple's suite of AI features called Apple Intelligence. These features will not be available on the previous generation model, which is powered by the A15 chip.

Beginning in 2025, Amazon Prime Video viewers in India will experience interruptions from advertisements during shows and movies on the streaming platform.

In 2023, early AI applications and large language models (LLMs) primarily originated from the Bay Area, fueled by specialized PhDs in deep learning, while India struggled to access these expert resources. A year later, the situation in India has transformed significantly.

Elon Musk pledged to produce robotaxis in large quantities after Tesla Inc. showcased prototypes of its Cybercab last week.