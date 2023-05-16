The company says that it is providing an Indian alternative to mid-range smartphone buyers. According to Lava, the Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor.
"It is developed keeping in mind all the aspirations of Indian customers in the Rs 20K price segment. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones," said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head of Lava International.
Features
Display
The Agni 2 5G has a Curved AMOLED display with a 6.78-inch FHD + screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Fitted with double-reinforced glass protection, it has a 2.3 m bottom bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.65 per cent.
Chipset
Agni 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050, equipped with 4K HDR video processing for streamers and high-resolution displays.
MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine makes the gaming experience more fluid and responsive.
Charging
Camera
It is equipped with a 50MP quad camera and a 1.0-micron pixel sensor, capturing more light and richer details.
The Agni 2 comes with 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually.
Additional features